ENJOY AS much wine or beer as you can drink at Bottomless Monday at Shoshana. (photo credit: Dan Gold/Unsplash)

Jerusalem Highlights: January 20-26

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

Last chance to submit your theater performance (adult- or children-oriented) to the Train Theater’s 32nd International Festival. Pitches will be considered for a presentation in March. The deadline is Sunday, January 22. See the Hebrew e-form and more details here: shorturl.at/duySW .

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

Join a noon Hebrew-language artist talk with curator Ron Bartos and Yael-Boverman Attas at Attas’s exhibition Two Moments at the Marie Gallery (12 Agrippas St.). Free admission.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

Expand your mind by attending the English lecture “Thinking about Thinking” by Prof. Daniel Kahneman at 5 p.m. at the Israeli Academy of Science and Humanities (43 Jabotinsky St.) as part of the annual lecture honoring Martin Buber, the first president of the academy.

Free. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The lecture can be viewed online via www.academy.ac.il upon pre-registration at buber2022.forms-wizard.biz.

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

Enjoy Bottomless Monday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Shoshana Bar (7 Shoshan St.). Have as many glasses of wine as you want for NIS 69 per person, and as many draft beers as you can put away at NIS 95 to NIS 105 per person. Drink wisely and make sure to get a cab or a ride home from a non-drinking friend.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

Attend a special guided tour of the exhibition Disrupted Layer with artist Zohar Gotesman and curator Sally Haftel Naveh (in Hebrew, 6 p.m.) at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem. The tour is included in the cost of the entrance ticket. Meet at the top information counter a few minutes before the designated hour.

This is a great chance to visit the current art exhibition in the archaeology wing. Gotesman, a classically trained sculptor who often refers to the Greco-Roman world in his works, has shaped new works that are in relation to the timeless pieces on display at the museum.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Jerusalem Post reporter Peggy Cidor will speak about current affairs at the meeting of the Na’amat Sophie Udin English-speaking Club at 1 p.m. at the Meshanot Center, corner of Shalom Aleichem and Jabotinsky streets. Entrance fee is NIS 20, which supports the Na’amat early-childhood day care centers in Jerusalem. Light refreshments will be served. For more details, call Anna Lerner at 055-662-4732.

Watch the 2016 French film News from Planet Mars by director Dominik Moll at 6 p.m. as part of a larger tribute the Jerusalem Cinematheque is offering this week to the successful, and slightly overlooked, director. (In French with English and Hebrew subtitles.)

In this movie, Philip Mars (Francois Damiens), a man who prides himself on being proper, must face an ever-expanding circle of disruptions. From his son becoming a hardcore vegan; to his sister painting their parents in the nude; to a co-worker named Jerome (Vincent Macaigne) going off the deep end, escaping a mental asylum and seeking shelter with Mars.

Moll seems to have a strong interest in exploring what it means to be a man in these uncertain times. This film is a bit like his 2000 film Harry, He’s Here to Help (Sunday, January 22, 6 p.m. Hebrew subtitles only). In that movie, a man claiming to be a forgotten childhood friend of the protagonist reenters the man’s life with horrific results.

If you like what you’ve read so far, consider seeing Only the Animals (Thursday, January 26, at 6 p.m., English and French subtitles). It’s a complex thriller shot at various locations around the world and is centered around a woman who goes missing. See: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/dominik-moll-tribute.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

Visit Hansen10, a new exhibition that presents selected graphic designs commissioned by Hansen House (14 Gedalyahu Alon St.) to brand its events in the last decade since it reopened in 2013. Under general director Smadar Tsook, works by various graphic designers will be shown around the respective spaces at Hansen House. Until March 16. Free admission.

