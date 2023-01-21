The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
KAMEA DANCE Company’s ‘Wide Awake.’ (photo credit: KFIR BOLOTIN)
Israel's Kamea Dance Company brings new show for 20th anniversary
By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
JANUARY 21, 2023 16:50

Twenty years ago, Tamir Ginz founded Kamea Dance Company as a vehicle for his choreographic creations. Ten years later, Ginz packed up his life and company and headed south for Beersheba.

Since that monumental relocation, Kamea has served as a beacon for dancers from around Israel and abroad, luring them away from the center. The location has influenced Ginz’s creations, inspiring works that reflect on the complex political and social reality of the denizens of Israel’s South.

Next month, Ginz will reveal a new creation, made to ring in the company’s 20th anniversary. Titled Wide Awake, this work features 14 of the company’s 24 dancers with costumes designed by Aviad Arik Herman, known for his Jerusalem dress worn by former culture and sport minister Miri Regev to the Cannes Film Festival. 

Miri Regev (credit: REUTERS)Miri Regev (credit: REUTERS)

Who else is collaborating?

Also collaborating on this work is Avi Belleli, who has composed scores for tens of dance works over the past three decades. Ginz used this work as a platform to explore the power of dance to transport audiences to a different mental space. The choreographer describes the work as “escapist” and assures that it will infuse the theater with a dream-like atmosphere. 

Kamea Dance Company will present Wide Awake on February 21 at the Beersheba Performing Arts Center, on February 23 at the Theater Hall in Kiryat Motzkin, on March 1 at the Herzliya Performing Arts Center, on March 11 at the Suzanne Dellal Center and on March 13 at the Yad Shitrit Cultural Center. 

For more information, visit www.kameadance.com.



