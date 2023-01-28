Oscar Williams and the Band of Life.

Oscar Williams and the Band of Life. (photo credit: US EMBASSY)

US gospel music on the way to Israel's Rosh Ha'ayin

American gospel artists Oscar Williams and the Band of Life will be joining Israeli artists next week for two days of performances sponsored by the United States Embassy in Israel to mark Black History Month.

Based in Texas, Williams is a musician, educator, speaker and cultural ambassador who has traveled the world spreading the message of love and life through the medium of music.

‘Sing Hallelujah!’ will take place in Rosh Ha’ayin on January 31 and in Haifa on February 1.

Who will join the gospel artists in Israel?

Joining Williams and his American singers will be:

Rosh Ha'ayin (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Ofer and Iris Portugaly’s jazz and gospel choir, with special guests Amir Dadon and Yael Deckelbaum, who will perform unique gospel arrangements of their hits;

Avner Kenner and the Pure In-Tensions Acapella Choir;

The New Jerusalem Fire Choir of the Black Hebrew community of Dimona; and

The Rosh Haayin Youth Gospel Choir.

In addition to live performances, the festival will also include master classes and workshops, providing an opportunity to learn from the talented gospel musicians.

For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, visit: https://usgospel.wixsite.com/american-gospel-fest

The festival is held under the framework of American Music Abroad (AMA), a cultural diplomacy program that brings together American musicians with global audiences. AMA is sponsored by the US Department of State.