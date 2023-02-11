Jerusalem Highlights February 10-16

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Attend “Rising Stars,” a concert with a selection of works by Mendelssohn performed by Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik and pianist Tähe-Lee Liiv, with the Israel Camerata Jerusalem under the baton of Henri Christofer Aavik. The performance starts at noon at the YMCA (26 King David St.). NIS 96 per ticket. Call 502-0504 to book.

This performance is part of the 10th edition of the MustonenFest Tallinn series of musical events held across the country. To download the full program, see www.tallinntlv.co.il/eng.

Bring in Shabbat by listening to the new single “Shalosh T’nuos” by RAZA (Chana Raskin). The full album will be released on Rosh Hodesh Adar (February 22) by Rising Song Records. It is a full-length album of hassidic nigunim sung by women.

Traditionally, these melodies were sung publicly only by men, so the 22 female singers here are doing something new and noteworthy. Raza means “secret,” and Raskin grew up in the world of Chabad hassidim. The tracks in the soon-to-be-released album include Mitteler Rebbe’s “Kapelya” and “Ach Le’Elokim.”

After the spiritual musical revolution of David Zeller, with such fantastic albums as Aliveness and the reclaiming of Yiddish radical music of Daniel Kahn and Psoy Korolenko (“Oy, Ir Narishe Tsienistn,” “In Zaltsikn Yam”), we now enter a new, even richer stage of Jewish music. To listen to the single, visit: youtube.com/watch?v=3qKjXjRgESs.

A florist arranges roses flowers at a shop ahead of Valentine's Day in Chennai on February 11, 2020. (credit: ARUN SANKAR / AFP)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Watch the film Talking to God, an English-language spiritual comedy about how to be happy, at Studio 6 (7 Derech Beit Lechem St.) at 8:45 p.m. Director Maya Batash will discuss her film with the audience after the screening.

Tickets are NIS 50. You can book by texting via WhatsApp to 054-390-466 or email [email protected] For more, visit www.talkingtoGodmovie.com.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

The song “Shchedryk” (“Carol of the Bells”) was arranged by composer Mykola Leontovych at the start of the 20th century and became a powerful musical treasure of the Ukrainian nation. Watch the 2022 film Carol of the Bells (directed by Olesya Morgunets-Isaenko), which follows the fates of three families – one Jewish, one Polish, and one Ukrainian, who all reside in Stanislavov (today, Ivano-Frankivsk).

The Poles suffer under the Soviet occupation; the Jews suffer under the Nazi occupation. The Ukrainian family is faced with a horrific dilemma: Will they help their neighbors? Screened in Ukrainian with Hebrew titles (6 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque), this stunning movie will lead you into deep reflection.

Those interested in another perspective on Polish-Ukrainian relations might want to see the 2016 film Hatred (Volhynia) by Wojciech Smarzowski. Focused on Ukrainian brutality against the Poles, it is a harrowing yet important film to anyone interested in what historian Timothy Snyder has described in his book Bloodlands.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day. Why not walk to Wine Bashuk (63 Agrippas St.) and pick up a gift basket for that special day? Tabor Winery, Adama Series, Rose Barbera with chocolate-covered nuts (price not listed). Or try Wine in a Box, an Italian Notte Rossa (Chardonnay or Primitivo) for NIS 150. Call (02) 579-9717 to place your orders. With respect to The Merchant of Venice, where too much wine is said to heat the liver, over-drinking is indeed bad for your liver and for you. Drink responsibly.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Visit the exhibition “The Savage Is Hidden” by Oryan Galster and attend a special children-oriented workshop with the artist between 6 and 8 p.m. at the New Gallery Artists’ Studios Teddy (Teddy Stadium, gate 22). Curated by Tamar Gispan-Greenberg, the exhibition gazes into what is (stain) and what is not (space).

NIS 55 for the workshop. Admission to the exhibition is free. Call (02) 546-8892 to sign up.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Visit the Edward and Helen Mardigian Armenian Museum at the Armenian Convent in the Old City. The museum reopened last month after it was renovated by architect Antoine Francis Yadi. Today, it offers a fascinating examination of the rich Armenian history in Jerusalem. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. NIS 25 per ticket.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Join the Piyut Ensemble for a special concert of songs of love and devotion at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harekevim St.) at 10 p.m. Pull up your chairs during this musical ride into North African and Jewish sounds. NIS 80 per ticket. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

Do you love world music, but today is a busy day? Check out Tamiditine EP by Moussa Tchingou (Sahel Sounds) via moussatchingou.bandcamp.com/album/tamiditine-ep.

Get your Super Bowl on!

Jeff Seidel hosts a big-screen viewing of Super Bowl LVII at the Asher David Milstein Hebrew University Center. Watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles. All gap-year and university students welcome, free pizza. Doors open Monday morning, Feb. 13, at 1 a.m. (to account for Sunday-afternoon American airing). Please RSVP: [email protected]

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.