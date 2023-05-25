Jerusalem highlights May 26 – June 1

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Listen to Chen Zimbalista and the Music Factory Ensemble as they offer a morning performance of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, as well as works by Bach and Shlomo Gronich, at 10 a.m. during the third edition of the Ein Kerem Music Festival.

Held at the Church of Saint John the Baptist, 81 Shvil Hatzokim St., Ein Kerem, the festival includes a free show titled Jazz at Sundown(7 p.m.). Tickets range from NIS 85 to NIS 140. Call *6226 to book. Residents of Ein Kerem pay half upon presenting their ID.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Watch Innocence, directed by Guy Davidi, a documentary film about young men and women who enlisted in the IDF despite being uneasy with military life. The movie deals with the tragedy of young people who end their lives during military service. The creators worked on the film for 12 years.

“It is overly simplistic to say the movie is about not being fit for army life,” poet Yitzhak Laor wrote concerning this film. “Nobody is. This is the entire point of this film.”

The film is being screened, in Hebrew, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Watch Forty Steps (Arbayim Tzeadim), a 2022 documentary film about a newly opened school in south Tel Aviv designated to serve native Israeli kids, as well as the children of migrants living there. To open the school, one-half of an already established religious school was handed over to the new entity.

The two schools function at a 20-pace distance from each other. The online screening of the Hebrew-language film will take place at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a virtual panel discussion with filmmaker Gad Ayzen at 9:30 p.m. The screening and panel are free, but contributions are welcome. Register via: www.yonatannir.com/steps.

MONDAY, MAY 29

Enjoy cherry picking in Gush Etzion between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to pick fruit and enjoy special play corners set up for young children. Guided walks about how the fruit is cultivated in this part of the country are also offered. NIS 29 per person (three years old and up).

You can purchase containers at an extra cost and fill them with cherries to take home or offer friends. Arrive and pay on the spot, or pre-register by phone at (02) 993-5133. Those with a sense of humor can come wearing Brooklyn shirts. The New York borough, then under Dutch control, is where cherries were first introduced to the New World in 1639.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Join a special gallery talk at the Israel Museum, 11 Ruppin Blvd., with curator Ruth Jackson-Tal about Buried in Glass, an exhibition that explores cremation practices of various pre-Christian cultures during the early Roman Empire. The Hebrew talk will be held at 7 p.m. and is included in the entrance fee to the museum (NIS 54 for adults). Meet at the upper information desk. Register in advance by calling (02) 670-8811.

✱ Join the Great American Songbook Jerusalem at the Khan Theater for “Voices in Harmony,” an enchanting journey through the timeless vocal classics and iconic hits from legendary composers such as Leonard Bernstein, Burt Bacharach, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Schwartz and Stephen Sondheim.

This captivating concert at the Khan Theater, 2 David Remez St., will showcase an array of popular and Broadway masterpieces that celebrate the enduring themes of love and friendship. NIS 120 per ticket. For more information, go to americansongbook.info or call the theater at (02) 630-3600. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Listen to female jazz singers and musicians at Queenta, a five-day music festival held at the Yellow Submarine and Hamizkaka bar. Tonight, DESWA, Anne Paceo, and the Middle Ease Trio will perform at the Yellow Submarine (NIS 110 per ticket), 13 Harekhavim St. Book at (02) 679-4040.

On Friday, June 2, the band KENS will host Jenny Penkin at Hamizkaka (3 Shushan St.) NIS 50 per ticket.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Enjoy Techno Thursday at Cactus 9 (4 Shushan St.) by getting a drink during Happy Hour until 10 p.m. or sampling the music online before committing to attend (soundcloud.com/Cactus9-1).

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.