This lesser-known Greek island should be top of your list this summer

Most Israelis usually opt for direct flights to Rhodes or Crete when they head to Greece. A trend I’ve noticed in recent years is spending a long weekend in Athens or exploring the very well-known and very crowded Santorini and Mykonos.

But for those looking for a relaxed beach getaway, à la clear blue Greek waters, food, and top-notch European service, it’s time to set your eyes on another lesser-known island: Samos.

Located off the coast of western Turkey, Samos is known for its natural riches (like the purest oil in the Greek world), pristine beaches, clear waters, and picturesque villages, making this a prime spot to relax on the Greek Isles.

Getting there and getting around

Although there are no direct flights to Samos from Israel, it’s not a difficult journey. The most popular way to get there is by taking a connecting flight through Athens. Several airlines operate this route, including Aegean.

The ferry is also a great way to get to Samos from neighboring islands, like nearby Chios. Side note: taking a ferry in Greece can be an incredible experience all on its own. Red carpets ushers in striped vests, multiple bars and restaurants, and a deck on top where you can take in the beauty of the Mediterranean. Livadaki beach, Greece. (credit: LAUREN GUMPORT)

Once there, definitely rent a car to explore the island - ideally one that can handle some dirt roads.This way, you won’t be limited by public transportation schedules.

Where to explore

If you’re like me, you’re looking to flip over like a pancake nonstop on a beach vacation, with some shopping, great food, and exploring in between. Let’s be honest: a trip to Greece should involve 90% relaxation and fun in the sun.

Here are the beaches that should top your list - all of which feature different surrounding terrain, calm crystal clear waters, and prompt beach service, including cocktails.

Kaladakia Beach: Super remote, super stunning, and super small. An incredible spot with calm waters to swim in and caves to explore. There’s a quaint beach bar on the sand that gets most of its supplies from a pulley system, thanks to the food truck above. Livadaki Beach: Set snugly in a sheltered bay after a picturesque mountain top drive, this spot looks like you’re in Thailand. Once there, enjoy kayak rentals, sun loungers, swings in the water, snacks and drinks. Perhaps the prettiest water you’ll swim in all trip. Tsabou Beach: Super vast and open, this is the spot to relax for hours with a book on the comfortable beach loungers.

Psili Ammos: My favorite of all the beaches visited. Positioned on a long strip of sand near Samos’ capital, Vathy, it’s surrounded by cliffs and practically untouched. Enjoy beach service and colorful umbrellas dotting the beach while feeling removed from civilization. Tsamadou Beach: Surrounded by lush greenery, this is a great option if you’re looking for a more upbeat vibe. The beach bar offers lunch and dinner and has a pool.

But if shopping is more your speed, the best spot on the island to do just that is Pythagoreio. Walk down the length of the main street all the way to the harbor and purchase local ceramics, jewelry, and linens. And don’t miss out on Manolates village, with its narrow stone streets and colorful doors. Go there to purchase locally made crafts and jams, and end the day at Kallisti Restaurant for an early dinner where you can indulge in home-cooked dishes made with fresh herbs, local cheeses, and fish.

Where to stay

Don’t we all need a good view and a balcony when it’s a beach vacay? I chose to stay at the Armonia Bay Hotel. Perched above Tsamadou Beach, at around €180/night during the summer with breakfast included, it was exactly what the doctor ordered. Some rooms require a few nights minimum.

The family-run, open-air boutique hotel has a sister property up the road—Semeli. You’ll appreciate the blue and white, airy Greek aesthetic, views straight to the water, and the owner, Ari, who runs the hotel with his two sons.

Go here

Samos is a more relaxed, off-the-beaten-path Greek getaway that is great for couples, friends, and families alike. Don’t pass on this lesser-known slice of heaven.

Lauren Gumport is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of Communications at travel tech startup Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed, and more. Follow her on Instagram here.