Jerusalem Highlights: August 30-September 5

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Watch Treasure, directed by Julia Von Heinz, an English- and Polish-language film based on the 1999 novel Too Many Men by Lily Brett. A comedy about Jewish pain revisited, the plot revolves around Edek (Stephen Fry), an elderly man who is invited by his daughter Ruth (Lena Dunham) to visit Poland, his country of birth. Screened at the Jerusalem Cinematheque at 8:30 p.m.

Shown with Hebrew subtitles. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Enjoy a performance by YUZ, a new band led by Uriah Witztum, which blends psychedelic rock with Greek and Turkish music. The band released its second album, Emerald Pick, last March.

9 p.m. at Mazkeka, 3 Shoshan St. NIS 60 per ticket. Call (02) 582-2090 to book. Hanna Bat Yael (credit: SULLY MICHELE)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Visit “Safari: A journey to the Robo-Animals Reservation,” an exhibition created by Amit Drori. Tours (45 minutes) allow visitors to marvel at the craft used to make these fusions of life and machines. Families can take part in a workshop, also created by Drori, in which children can design their own robo-animals.

Guided tours are at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. The workshops are held at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. Meant for children ages five and older. NIS 30 per ticket for tours/workshops. It is not possible to attend a workshop without attending the tour as well.

At the School of Visual Theater, 3 Menora St. Call (02) 678-3378 to book.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Enjoy Bottomless Monday at La Balagan Pizzeria. Starting from 4 p.m., patrons can enjoy as much draft beer as they like for NIS 59, unlimited wine for NIS 64, and infinite cocktails at NIS 82 – but remember to drink responsibly. 4 Beit Ya’acov St. Call (02) 673-7877 to reserve.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Attend a performance by the Yonathan Avishai Trio at the Yellow Submarine as the group marks the release of its new album, Shapes and Sounds. Avishai is a pianist of international note; bassist Yoni Zelnik and drummer Donald Kontomanou complete the jazz trio.

9 p.m. NIS 100 per ticket. 13 Harekavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Attend the musical meeting “Woman, Journey, Voice” with Hanna Bat Yael. Born in Paris, Bat Yael chose to build her life in Jerusalem, the city where she says she found her voice. The intimate performance blends French music and Hebrew songs about the Land of Israel.

Bat Yael offers patrons a unique way to mark slihot during the weeks leading up to Yom Kippur. NIS 900 for a group of up to 20 persons. The event is being held in Nahlaot. Call 054-540-0150 to reserve.

This offer is part of a larger program offered until Thursday, October 10. Bracha Cohen, a haredi painter, will also share her artworks with groups of 15 people or more (women only). NIS 100 per person. Call 052-769-3708 to book.

To learn more and book: www.jerusalem.muni.il/en/residents/promoting-women/women-and-stories

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

A lot is happening at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.). Attend the season’s opening concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra under conductor Omer Meir Welber and enjoy The Tsar’s Bride overture by Rimski-Korsakov; Double Concerto for Mandolin and Guitar by Avner Dorman; and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8. At 7:30 p.m. NIS 150 per ticket, 90 minutes – with intermission, Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

Patrons can also attend a Hebrew poetry reading at 5:15 p.m. as part of “Anchors,” an exhibition held by the Enosh Mental Health Foundation, or visit “From the Darkness – Color and Light,” a new exhibition by Sara Sefton Shor currently at the theater’s Crown Gallery (until Monday, September 30). Free. To purchase Shor’s works, email saraseftonshot@gmail.com.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.