'Kaddish for Oriya': a tribute to Hannie Ricardo's daughter killed on Oct 7

MUST SEE

Historian and musician Hannie Ricardo is set to debut her commemoration concert, ‘Kaddish Oriya,’ written in memory of her daughter Oriya, on October 7, in Tel Aviv at the Performing Arts Center.

The world premiere will be followed by an October 15 performance at the Jerusalem Theater. Oriya was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music festival on October 7, last year.

The concert, conducted by Talia Ilan, will be broadcast worldwide on October 7 as part of the battle against antisemitism and to increase awareness of both the Holocaust and the Hamas massacre. Soloists will include soprano Ariel Shapira and baritone Shahaf Regev.

For tickets: to-mix.co.il/product/kadish-oria-vaterezin/?swcfpc=1