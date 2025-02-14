Jerusalem highlights: February 14-20

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Visit the Jerusalem Music Centre and enjoy “The Clarinet in the Centre,” a noon performance in the Youth at the Centre concert series.

Clarinet player Tomer Aglamaz will join violinist Maayan Shasha, viola players Alon Frank and Inbar Segev Susar, with cellist Adi Varon. They will perform works by Menachem Wiesenberg, Sasha Argov, Weber, and Brahms.

Free upon preregistration. 3 Yemin Moshe Street. Call (02) 623-4347 to book.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Watch The Property, directed by Dana Modan, an international film adaptation of the same-titled graphic novel by her sister Ruth Modan. It is lauded as one of the best Israeli movies to come out recently.

The plot is about Mika (Sharon Stribman), a young woman who goes to Poland with her grandmother Regina (Rivka Michaeli) to locate the family home in the old country and – if possible – reclaim it. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

The Jerusalem Cinematheque screening is in Hebrew, Polish, and English, with Hebrew subtitles.

4 p.m. 11 Hebron Road. NIS 43 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Take in a screening of the much-loved opera L’elisir d’amore (The Love Elixir) by Gaetano Donizetti, at the Jerusalem Theatre. This light and comical opera tells how Nemorino, a naive country bumpkin (Bogdan Volkov), is able to win the heart of Adina (Maria Nazarova), thanks to the incredible doctor Dulcamara (Alex Esposito) – who is so amazing that he is able to help without even realizing it.

Directed by the late, great, opera director Otto Schenk, who passed away last month at age 94, this is a unique opportunity to watch a brilliant adaptation presented on the silver screen with a sound quality few enjoy at home.

The opera was recently performed at the Israeli Opera in a vivid homage to the late director Omri Nitzan, under revival director Shirit Lee Weiss.

At 6 p.m., a Hebrew lecture on the opera will be given by Merav Barak. The three-hour screening begins at 6:30 p.m. In Italian, with English and Hebrew subtitles.

20 Marcus Street. NIS 79 to NIS 99 per ticket. Call (02) 560-5755 to book. For more information, visit www.ariaonscreen.co.il

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Visit Square of the Americans, the unofficial name of Feingold Court just outside Mike’s Place, 33 Jaffa Street, and enjoy an 8 p.m. set by DJ Ron Rambell.

Then head to the Pais booth on the corner of Jaffa and Yosef Rivlin streets to take a stroll with actress Shiri Blustein. She will lead a 20-minute performance in Hebrew about Jaffa Street and the memories around it. Other performances are at 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.

If you prefer the latest in video art, join an artistic ritual and screening with Keren Ella, who will present Pupa at the facade of the bank in front of Hataklait (9 Heleni Hamalka Street, at 8 p.m.). Ella intends to become a golem in this unusual performance.

Free. Visit shaon-horef.co.il to learn more.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Watch the film The Apprentice and ponder the years ahead with President Donald Trump in the White House.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film depicts the 15-year relationship between lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong) and the young Trump (Sebastian Stan). This is regarded by many as a period that shaped Trump. The movie is intended to give viewers a fuller understanding of Trump’s life and personality.

8:30 p.m. NIS 35. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information. English with Hebrew subtitles.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Go to the Jerusalem Theatre to enjoy “Beatles for the Whole Family,” a performance offered by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra as part of its family series of shows.

Conductor Roni Porat will lead singer-guitarist Oded Tamsut and a rock band as they tell the story of the Fab Four. From a humble beginning in Paul’s family kitchen, John, Paul, George, and Ringo would go on to change the world. Watch this amazing history and listen to the tunes.

5 p.m. One hour. NIS 100. Call 1-700-70-4000 to book.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Step into the Yellow Submarine and listen to Yoshi (Yochai Bloom) perform new songs from his second album, Memo to Self.

Based on voice messages he recorded for himself, the album includes the hit single “Yedidim” (“Friends”), often played on the radio.

Doors open at 9 p.m.; show starts at 10 p.m. NIS 99 per ticket. 13 Harechavim Street. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

LOOKING AHEAD

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Attend the opening of “Sound Memory,” a new exhibition by Eitan Haviv at Hansen House. Haviv will present three new innovative works that produce sound from matter in dialogue with Dov Or-Ner.

Or-Ner, who passed away last year, was a Holocaust survivor, radical Jewish artist, and one of the early champions of conceptual art in Israel.

Also, Na’ama Mokady will present “Lindquist,” an exhibition focused on her relationship with her father, who died while serving in the IDF during the 1967 Six Day War. Maayan Sheleff curated both exhibitions.

Noon. Free. 14 Gedalyahu Alon Street.

