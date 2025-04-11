Jerusalem highlights: April 11-17

People are seen riding bikes in Jerusalem in this illustrative image.

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

Take advantage of the spring book sale and get some volumes at a hefty discount (some are offered at half price) from the Bialik Institute. The Jerusalem store is closed on Fridays, but the online store will gladly accept your orders and ship them to your home in time for the holiday.

The offer includes Reading the Bible in the Pre-Modern World by Chanita Goodblatt and Howard Kreisel; and Boaz Huss’s Kabbalah and Contemporary Spiritual Revival. Both books are in English.

Visit www.bialik-publishing.co.il for more information.

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

This Passover, consider trying some tasty delights from the Iraqi-Jewish cuisine, thanks to chef David Carmi. He offers step-by-step instructions on how to bake Haji Badam (sweet almond cookies) and Arok Baroz (vegetable-fried patties).

Carmi, the grandson of a well-known Jerusalem baker, is reviving the Jewish legacy of Iraqi food.

To learn more and to pre-order, call Carmi at 050-266-1718. The chef offers a Jewish-Iraqi banquet, as well as many online tips, via Instagram: @chef_davidcarmi_iraqitable.

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

Consider visiting Ein Karem during Passover and meet painted tiles artist Ruth Havilio. She is one of the women taking part in “Women and Stories in Jerusalem,” a program for the spring holidays in which patrons can arrange a guided tour or workshop at a unique capital-based home.

NIS 50 per person, up to 10 persons per group. Flexible dates and hours. Contact the artist directly at ruthtile20@gmail.com. See more options at instagram.com/nashim.jerusalem.

MONDAY, APRIL 14

Attend a performance of Adam Koman and Ami Shalev at Mazkeka and enjoy a lively program ranging from classical music by Alfred Schnittke to Romanian folk music.

9 p.m. at 3 Shoshan Street. NIS 30 to NIS 40 per ticket. Call (02) 582-2090 to book.

TUESDAY, APRIL 15

Ride your bicycle at the Jerufunaim bike festival, a two-day, two-wheel extravaganza that begins at the First Station and continues through the Kerem Tunnel (the 11.5-km.-long blue road), the Emek Ha’arazim red road (8 km. long), or the 5 km.-long green road. It is a family-oriented ride that ends at the capital’s museum quarter.

You can buy second-hand bikes and riding gear or take riding lessons. If you don’t own a bicycle, you can rent one at the event.

Readers who enjoy a pleasant cocktail might want to visit The Rabbit Hole (3 Yanai Street) after their ride and order a bicicletta. A variant of Negroni, bicicletta is made with Campari, white wine, soda water, and a slice of lemon. Italian lore suggests it was created as a refreshment for cyclists.

Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided rides begin at 10:30 a.m., with more departing at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.jerufunaim.co.il (Hebrew site).

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

Visit the Jerusalem Theatre and watch the 2024 Persian-language film The Seed of the Sacred Fig. Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, the Oscar-nominated movie combines a fictional plot about a Tehran judge who begins to mistrust his wife and daughters, and news reels of the 2023 Iranian protests.

The director sought asylum in Germany after the Iranian authorities sentenced him to serve eight years in prison.

8:30 p.m. NIS 42 per ticket. 20 Marcus Street. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Watch two very different films screened at Cinema by Sam Spiegel: a morning screening of the 1940 Disney classic Fantasia, with family-friendly Hebrew dubbing; and the 1977 horror cult classic Eraserhead, directed by David Lynch.

10 a.m. screening of Fantasia; 8 p.m. screening of Eraserhead (English-language film with Hebrew subtitles). At 3 Menora Street. NIS 35. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.