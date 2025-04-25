Jerusalem Highlights: April 25 – May 1

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25

Visit the Marie gallery to see new works by Miryam Adler in the Ghosts of Light exhibition, which focuses on collecting light in shattered containers. Adler is a filmmaker and video artist, with works like Side Effects, where she gently removes toothpicks that pierce a heart-shaped jelly; and Wind, a brief meditation on how a tree survives the air flow of the plains.

12 Agrippas Street. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A Hebrew panel discussion with the artist will be held on Wednesday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. Free. On display until May 24.

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

The Jerusalem-based Hebrew reggae band Sputnik Hi Fi returns to Mazkeka with a fusion of Ukrainian irony and nonsense lyrics, plus new songs. The band released its new album, Hahar Hagadol (“the big mountain”), two months ago. This is a good opportunity to enjoy them in a live concert.

9 p.m. NIS 40 to NIS 50 per ticket. 3 Shoshan Street. Call (02) 582-2090 for more information.

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

Watch the 1965 documentary film Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back by Donn Alan Pennebaker. The film captures Dylan’s tour of the UK and includes Dylan contemporaries Joan Baez, Alan Price (from The Animals), and Donovan, among others. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

Screened at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of “Echoes of Bob Dylan,” a series of films on the iconic Jewish-American singer, this is a chance to see an important film from the 1960s that documents events from that era as they took place.

9 p.m. at 11 Hebron Road. NIS 43. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

MONDAY, APRIL 28

Watch the 2023 award-winning Israeli film Real Estate, directed by Anat Malz. Tamara and Adam (Victoria Rosovsky and Leib Levin) are a young couple who decide to move from Tel Aviv to Haifa with the plan to rent an apartment in the North before their first child is born.

Addressing the difficult real estate market in Israel, where affordable housing in the center of the country is very hard to find, this bittersweet comedy will be screened with English subtitles.

8 p.m. NIS 42. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus Street. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

TUESDAY, APRIL 29

Attend a special evening at the Jerusalem Theatre honoring the memory of the soldiers who gave their lives to defend Israel, featuring artists Alma Gov and Nadav Yaish among others, in the presence of Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion.

Doors open at 9 p.m.; event begins at 9:30 p.m. Free, but preregistration is required. Limited to two tickets per person. Book via phone *8925 from Sunday, April 27, at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30

Enjoy a festive concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra to mark Independence Day, under the baton of conductor Eli Jaffe. The program includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 (“The Fate Symphony”); variations on Gershwin’s opera Porgy and Bess by Czech-born Israeli sax player Jaroslav Jakubovic; Fanfare to New Jerusalem by Efrat-Rachel Gerlich; and a performance by cantor Azi Schwartz, who will sing various Israeli folk songs arranged by Jaffe.

9:30 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus Street. NIS 150 to NIS 135 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

THURSDAY, MAY 1

Join Israeli folk dances at the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum with Shlomit Nagar from The Joy of Dance (Hasimcha Shebarikod).

This free activity is offered to people of all ages. Guests can also take guided tours of the museum that depart at 15-minute intervals, and participate in childhood games, such as the sack race. These activities are part of the larger theme to celebrate Independence Day.

Jaffa Gate. Folk dancing starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m., with hourly dance events. Museum tours begin at 10:15 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. It is possible to climb to the top of the historic tower (payment required).

✱ ✱ ✱

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.