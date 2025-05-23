Jerusalem highlights: May 23-29

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, MAY 23

Enjoy a capital day at Bararmon community pub (13 Olei Hagardom Street, East Talpiot) with a noon quiz and a 2 p.m. performance by singer Daniel Zakai.

Patrons will not only enjoy some Hebrew songs about Jerusalem and a cold brew, but they will also be supporting a community pub after it was burglarized earlier this month and suffered major losses.

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Watch the 1967 film classic Bonnie and Clyde. Directed by Arthur Penn, starring Faye Dunaway as Bonnie Parker and Warren Beatty as Clyde Barrow, the film is based on the real history of the two outlaws who robbed banks, kidnapped for ransom, and murdered people across the US during the Great Depression until they were gunned down by police in Louisiana.

The film glamorized and romanticized the duo, paving the way for the 1994 film Natural Born Killers by Oliver Stone.

6:45 p.m. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Road. NIS 43. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. Koncz Christoph (credit: Andreas Hechenberger)

SUNDAY, MAY 25

Visit ICC Jerusalem and see street photography by Rami Cohen. Diagnosed as suffering from PTSD, Cohen roams Jerusalem with an iPhone, capturing the unique views of the capital.

1 Shazar Street, in Teddy Hall. Call ahead to coordinate your visit at (02) 655-8558.

MONDAY, MAY 26

Enjoy a concert by the Jerusalem Quartet III at the YMCA Jerusalem and enjoy Dissonances by Mozart; String Quartet No. 9 by Shostakovich; and String Quartet No. 1 by Brahms. The quartet members are violinists Alexander Pavlovsky and Sergei Bresler, violist Ori Kam, and cellist Kyril Zlotnikov.

8 p.m. NIS 140-NIS 155. 26 King David Street. Call (02) 624-1041 to book.

TUESDAY, MAY 27

Step into the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus Street) and witness the baton skills of conductor Koncz Christoph as he leads violinist Clara Jumi Kang and singer Nurit Galron in a two-hour Israel Philharmonic Orchestra concert, which includes Britten’s Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s Eroica.

8 p.m. NIS 270–NIS 485 per ticket. Call *3766 to book.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 28

Visit the Machol Shalem Center (3 Haparsa Street) and take in four innovative dance performances as part of Curtain Up. Entering its 35th year and now curated by Maya Brinner and Anat Katz, Curtain Up is one of the Ministry of Culture and Sport’s flagship projects. The evening program includes Unit by Gil Kerer; Oh Great Sun by Lior Lazarof; Gilad – The Musical by Gilad Jerusalmy; and The Waiting Hollow by Uri Shafir.

8 p.m. NIS 55 per ticket. Visit www.macholshalem.co.il/en for more or call 053-335-8210 to book.

THURSDAY, MAY 29

Watch the 2024 documentary Rule of Stone. Directed by Danae Elon, the film explores the unique history and culture of Jerusalem’s architecture. Screened with English subtitles, it explores how the capital was transformed after the 1967 Six Day War.

8 p.m. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. NIS 35. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

BOOK RECOMMENDATION

In the book Life-tumbled Shards, Jewish American artist Heddy Abramowitz shares 40 original artworks within the framework of a personal journal that deals with, among other things, her decision to move to Israel in 1979, embrace a Modern Orthodox life, and live in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The starting point is that of loss. In 2015, Heddy’s daughter Talia died of leukemia, and the book offers insights into the Jewish practices of grieving and mourning that might be of help to readers in similar circumstances.

($29 paperback, $49 hardcover)

For more info, visit: heddyabramowitz.com/heddy-breuer-abramowitz

