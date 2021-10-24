'Fresh Paint' Art and Design fair opens in Tel Aviv; welcomes Herzog, Huldai, Adams

The annual “Fresh Paint” Art and Design Fair opened in Tel Aviv. This year, the fair, which is held in collaboration with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and is considered the largest and most influential in Israel, was held at the Sylvan Adams ' National Velodrome in Hadar Yosef.

The opening evening was hosted by The Phoenix, the event’s main sponsor.

Each year, 30,000 design and art lovers visit ‘Fresh Paint’ and are exposed to hundreds of works by Israeli artists and designers, including young artists at the beginning of their careers alongside successful artists represented in leading galleries.

Visitors were welcomed by Benny Gabbay, chairman of The Phoenix, and CEO Eyal Ben Simon, and the founders and directors of the fair, Sharon Tillinger and Yifat Gurion. President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal took a preliminary tour of the exhibition and met the artists.

Among the many who came to get a closer look at the works before the opening of the fair to the general public: Eyal Waldman and his partner Anastasia Coco, Gil Agmon, Ishay and Shira Davidi, Idan Wallace, Rafi Gidron and many more. Sylvan Adams, together with his wife Margaret, also hosted a private evening at the fair for their guests.

In addition to a tour of the design and art exhibition , guests enjoyed a live performance by ‘Kochav Haba’ winner, Tamir Greenberg.

In attendance at the event: Mayor Ron Huldai and his wife Yael, Tel Aviv University President Ariel Porat and his wife Timna, director of the Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach, Sami and Tova Sagol, and others.

Gil Agmon and Idan Wallace (Credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

