Jonathan Margie celebrates birthday in LA party with notable celebs

Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban wore a paper birthday hat and sat at the table of those celebrating Israeli singer Jonathan Margie, who observed his 22nd birthday this weekend in Los Angeles.

Saban is an Israeli-American media proprietor and has produced a number of films, records, and television shows.

Margie signed an international contract with Saban Music Group and is currently in the City of Angels to advance his international career hand-in-hand with Saban's brand.