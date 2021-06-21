Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, general manager of Microsoft Israel at an opening event for employees returning after the coronavirus pandemic

Microsoft Israel welcomes back employees in style





Microsoft Israel's R&D center, founded in 1991, was Microsoft's first outside the USA. Today, it is one of Microsoft's three strategic On Sunday, the employees of Microsoft Israel R&D marked the 30th anniversary of the Israeli R&D center at a big party at the Tel Aviv EXPO.Microsoft Israel's R&D center, founded in 1991, was Microsoft's first outside the USA. Today, it is one of Microsoft's three strategic centers , with its development groups responsible for many of Microsoft's core products, including the most advanced technologies.

The software and cloud giant, which was recently named the Best Company to Work for in Israel for the second year running, treated its 2,100 employees to the best Israeli artists on one stage, in an event symbolizing the return to normalcy after nearly a year in which most employees worked from home.

The event opened with a joint greeting delivered by the GM, Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, with Scott Guthrie, EVP at Microsoft, who wished the participants a happy anniversary, highlighting the impressive product innovation Israeli talents. “The Israeli center is the leader in developing innovative products for Microsoft," he said,

The greetings were followed by a state-of-the-art spectacle that reviewed the center's trailblazing contribution to the Israeli ecosystem since its inception 30 years ago.

The celebration continued with a live performance by Noga Erez, Dennis Lloyd, DJ Itay Galo, and DJ Yinon Yahel in a special show comprising mash-ups and new cover versions created especially for the event for the biggest hits of the past three decades, a hand-picked collection of Israel's most famous artists followed, including Amir Dadon, Miri Mesika, Shiri Maimon, Noa Kirel, Ran Danker, Zehava Ben, Narkis, and Eden Alene.