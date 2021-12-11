The Maariv-Walla Business Summit in photos

Senior politicians and leaders in the fields of high-tech, medicine, business, economics and innovation in Israel met on Tuesday at the Maariv-Walla Business Summit

The event was held at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya. During the summit, issues at the top of the national agenda were discussed, including the state of the economy in the shadow of COVID-19, growing investments in Israel and innovations in cyber, medical technology, hybrid employment, agriculture, high-tech and finance. Speakers also tackled Israel's tourism industry crisis.

Among the people who took part in the event and made headlines: Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman; Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev; Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov; State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman; Bank Hapoalim's Chief Economic Adviser Prof. Leo Leiderman; Chairman of the Board of the Israel Institute of Energy and the Environment Yossi Rosen; Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka; Meuhedet Health Services CEO Sigal Regev Rosenberg; Check Point Founder and CEO Gil Schwed; Eyal Waldman; President of the Association of Chambers of Commerce Uriel Lynn; Deputy State Attorney Erez Kaminitz; Founder and CEO of Blender Financial Technologies Dr. Gal Aviv; and many others.





State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem) ISEF founding President Nina Weiner (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem)