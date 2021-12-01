Israeli hotel becomes first in world to achieve LEED standards

An unprecedented achievement for social entrepreneur Ronny Duek, after it was announced this week that the hotel he founded and opened in August, Six Senses Shaharut, the first hotel in Israel of the Six Senses luxury hotel chain, became the first hotel in Israel to receive the American Green Building Council approval for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) in the world.

In receiving this prestigious standard, Six Senses Shaharut also became the first hotel in the entire Six Senses chain to receive this honor.

This news comes just a few months after the Six Senses Shaharut became the first hotel in the country to receive the approval of the Israeli Standards Institute for compliance with the Israeli standard for green construction with a two-star rating.

These impressive achievements in the field of sustainability are the result of the work of those involved in the project, led by developer Duek through Negev and Galil Ltd., which initially set sustainability goals as a requirement for the project, as well as the global Six Senses network, which stands for the sustainable and responsible management of its branches throughout the world.

The hotel has achieved the approval of the inspection bodies through careful planning for savings and responsible management of resources, from local construction materials and energy and water-efficient systems to advanced control systems that will prevent waste during the hotel's operation over the years.