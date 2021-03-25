New York real estate tycoons Rotem Rosen and Meir Cohen organized a fundraiser for New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams.

Eric Adams arrived for an intimate evening at Rosen’s penthouse apartment on Park Avenue. After a kosher dinner, the candidate delivered remarks and expressed his admiration for the State of Israel.



Among the attendees were hotel owners and prominent realtors . MUST has learned that a world-renowned model from Russia was also in attendance. New York’s mayoral election is this November, and it seems that Adams, currently Brooklyn borough president, is the leading candidate for the position.