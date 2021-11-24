Israeli design industry leaders gather at Yaiwi Kosma Tel Aviv exhibit

Wix Design held a unique event for the leaders of the Israeli design industry at the popular exhibition of the Japanese artist Yaiwi Kosma at the Tel Aviv Museum.

Hundreds of leading designers, studio owners, academics, designers from Wix , recent graduates of the Wix Playground Academy design program and the UX Guild intern program, in addition to visual design students from various schools in the country, were hosted at the event.

The purpose of the event was to bring together senior executives in the world of design with young students and graduates in the various fields of design, who in recent years have become increasingly sought after in various high-tech companies.

The event was attended by senior WIX executives, including VP of Design Hagit Kaufman; President of Wix Nir Zohar; Nir Yuz , VP of UX at Wix, Rona Davis Tzur, director of Wix Playground and spokeswoman for the company; Lee Kenneth, director of strategic collaborations, Wix Playground; Ella Moscovitz, director of the design development team; Guy Levin, director of the advanced graphics application development team; Eliraz Dekalo, creative director of the advanced graphics application development team at Wix and others.