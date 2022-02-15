Rebecca Hessel Cohen attends the Hamptons Magazine & London Jewelers Host a Luxury Shopping Afternoon on July 21, 2016 in Wainscott, New York.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen attends the Hamptons Magazine & London Jewelers Host a Luxury Shopping Afternoon on July 21, 2016 in Wainscott, New York. (photo credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine)

Israeli fashion designer throws gargantuan birthday bash at the Plaza

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder of the LoveShackFancy women's clothing brand, hosted a party last Saturday night in honor of her 40th birthday.

The coveted location chosen to host the party was the ballroom of the Plaza Hotel in New York City, designed in Victorian style and painted pink.

The birthday celebrant changed dresses three times during the evening and received heartfelt birthday wishes from her husband, businessman and real estate developer Todd Cohen.

The guests, who followed the dress code for the event, admired the meticulous design that included dozens of flower arrangements, a large number of decorated birthday cakes, performances, dancers on chandeliers, confetti and a DJ who got the crowd of proper New Yorkers dancing.