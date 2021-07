High stakes poker — For a good cause

The unique fundraising evening was held for the third time, conducted by Andy Ram, Saar Ashraf, and Michal Slonim. The poker competition was a meticulous and precise tournament, operated at a high professional level under the auspices of the Academy of Poker.

Among the many participants this year:

Uri Slonim, chairman of Variety and his wife Tami Slonim, Udi Angel, president of Variety, his wife Anat and his children Uri and Rona Angel; Gilad Altshuler and Yair Levinstein – who came in fourth place in the tournament – both from the management of Altshuler Shaham, Yossi Abu, CEO of Delek Drilling ; David Fattal, Dov Kotler, CEO of Bank Hapoalim, Shalev Hulio, founder and CEO NSO, Yossi Benayoun, strategic advisor Ronen Moshe, and others.

Numerous guests participated in the annual poker tournament evening organized by Variety. The tournament was held in the halls of the Trask complex in the Tel Aviv port. Players purchased entry tickets for the competition with prices beginning at $2,000 per participant. In total, NIS 1.2 million was raised from participants, which will be dedicated to the care of the children of Variety.