Yossi Benayoun and Andy Ram at the Variety poker tournament in July 2021 (photo credit: VARIETY ISRAEL)

High stakes poker — For a good cause

The unique fundraising evening was held for the third time, conducted by Andy Ram, Saar Ashraf, and Michal Slonim. The poker competition was a meticulous and precise tournament, operated at a high professional level under the auspices of the Academy of Poker.

Among the many participants this year:

Uri Slonim, chairman of Variety and his wife Tami Slonim, Udi Angel, president of Variety, his wife Anat and his children Uri and Rona Angel; Gilad Altshuler and Yair Levinstein – who came in fourth place in the tournament – both from the management of Altshuler Shaham, Yossi Abu, CEO of Delek Drilling ; David Fattal, Dov Kotler, CEO of Bank Hapoalim, Shalev Hulio, founder and CEO NSO, Yossi Benayoun, strategic advisor Ronen Moshe, and others.