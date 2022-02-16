Angel family makes donates campus in memory of fallen soldiers to Hebrew Reali School

Anat and Udi Angel and their family members recently decided to make a significant contribution to the Hebrew Reali School of Haifa. The donation will be used to establish the "House of Spirit and Friendship" - an innovative campus that will meet the educational challenges of the coming decades.

A memorial garden in memory of the graduates of the Reali School and the graduates of the IDF Junior Command Military Academy who fell in battle will also be established next to the campus.

Udi Angel is a businessman and graduate of the school who lost his cousin, the late Yoel Angel – also a graduate of the Real School – who served as an officer in the Armored Corps and fell in the Yom Kippur War in battles on the northern front.

Udi was visibly moved at the signing ceremony marking the donation and emphasized that the recognition of the contributions of Israel's heroes, thanks to whom we can continue to develop the State of Israel, along with the investment in education for future generations, are the cornerstones for the advancement of an exemplary society and excellence in Israel.

The headmaster and managing director of the Reali School, Dr. Yosi Ben-Dov, was a member of Udi’s class since their joint studies in elementary school. He noted that the “House of Spirit and Friendship” will open at the beginning of the coming school year and will be an open, innovative and inviting campus for students and staff who are leading studies of the humanities and social sciences at the school.