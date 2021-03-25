The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Noa Wertheim, David Kochavi, Judith Yovel-Recanati, and Mike Fliderbaum (photo credit: AVIV HOFI)
Noa Wertheim, David Kochavi, Judith Yovel-Recanati, and Mike Fliderbaum (photo credit: AVIV HOFI)

By MICHAL GALANTI  
MARCH 25, 2021 08:30

Members of the Friends of the Vertigo Dance Company, led by Varda Samet, were invited to a special event entitled Food & Art. The event was held in the company’s Vertigo Eco-Art Village in Kibbutz Netiv HaLamed Heh. 

As part of the intimate evening, a new work of Noa Wertheim – the company’s artistic director and one of its founders – was unveiled for the first time. The show took place in the new Bronka Hall, which was donated by businessman Mike Fliderbaum and is named after his late mother.

After the show, members of the Friends association were invited to help choose a name for the new work, and then enjoyed a special gala dinner prepared by chef Orit Kedem, together with the dancers and Adi Sha’al, the dance company CEO. Haim Samet, Judith Yovel-Recanati, David Kochavi, Mike Fliderbaum, Aliza and Ariel Yaffa, Michael  Kenny, and others were also in attendance.

