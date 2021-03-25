MUST TASTE



Gustel is a chocolate boutique, which uses the finest raw materials from Valrohna, the international chocolate company.Behind Gustel are Jacob and Racheli Albert, together with chef David Biton. The three joined forces to bring high-quality chocolate to Jerusalem. Gustel is located adjacent to the Mahane Yehuda market, and draws culinary inspirations from the seasonal local produce. This is how Praline with Sage ganache chocolate – one of Gustel’s most popular pralines – was born.Another expression of the connection between chocolate and local raw materials is a series of pralines with olive oil - one of the culinary signatures most identified with Chef Biton, dating back to his days as chef of the King David Hotel. Since the boutique opened during coronavirus, Gustel delivers within Jerusalem, as far south as Beersheba and north to the Galilee and Golan regions