Israeli film producer Ben Giladi attends premiere of Nicholas Cage's 'Pig'

Film producer Ben Giladi, who operates between London, Tel Aviv, and Los Angeles, son of Aviv Giladi and Hana Laszlo, along with his actress wife Romi Aboulafia and son Rafael, recently arrived in Israel to attend the premiere of the film “Pig,” starring actor Nicholas Cage.

The film, produced by Giladi, was screened for the first time in Israel at the Haifa Film Festival and is commercially distributed by United King Films.

Last Monday, Giladi hosted close friends for cocktails and a private screening of the film in an elegant location in Jaffa.

Michael Sarnoski and Ben Giladi. (Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo)

“Pig,” which arrived in theaters in Israel over the weekend, became one of the most talked-about American films of the year, earning Nicholas Cage positive reviews, with some film critics describing his performance in the film as “his best and bravest to date.”

The film was also shown at the 2021 Deauville American Film Festival in the presence of Giladi and the film’s director Michael Sarnoski.