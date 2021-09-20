Thousands tune in for Zoom's annual conference 'Zoomtopia'

Over 30,000 people from around the world took part in "Zoomtopia 2021" – Zoom ’s annual conference.

The conference, which was, of course, conducted on the Zoom platform , presented programs and innovations designed for today’s dynamic work environments.

Among the notable innovations presented by Oded Gal, the company’s chief product officer: live, real-time translation and transcription with support for several languages; a video-based customer service center that will enable businesses to strengthen relationships with their customers; an erasable board solution that enables the reinforcement of capabilities for working together remotely; a smart gallery for conversations in Zoom rooms; and strengthening the privacy and security protections already built into the platform.

The conference was opened by Eric S. Yuan, founder, and CEO of Zoom, dancing in a TikTok video, wearing a T-shirt and a mask.

After the performance, he noted that technologies that were once considered "futuristic" are on the verge of moving into reality, and they will help us all reshape the way we work.

The two-day conference featured more than 75 enrichment sessions with the participation of more than 100 speakers, business leaders, and performances.