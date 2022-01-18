NFL star Tom Brady launches a new clothing line, named BRADY

While American football league(NFL) has started the playoffs, Tom Brady, the league’s greatest player of all times, and the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has launched his own clothing line and signed deals with a host of college athletes to be the presenters of the brand bearing the surprising name “Brady.”

Brady won six super bowl titles with the New England Patriots before joining the Buccaneers in 2020, with whom he won another championship. Along with his tremendous success in the NFL, Brady is an American star who has been involved in promoting companies and products throughout his long career. In building the new brand that bears his name, he has collaborated with Jens Grede. Grede has built three million-dollar fashion empires, including two for the Kardashian sisters - Kim and Khloe. The creative director of Brady’s line is Dao-Yi Chow, who designed the Public School NYC brand.