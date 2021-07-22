Jewish billionaire Marc Lasry attends fundraiser for AIDS research

Jewish-American businessman Marc Lasry holds the NBA trophy after Milwaukee Bucks win NBA championship, July 20, 2021.
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
Jewish-American businessman, billionaire Marc Lasry, co-owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks
basketball team, was in the French Riviera city of Antibes on Friday for the annual gala evening of amfAR, which raises money for AIDS research.
The fundraising evening was led by legendary actress Sharon Stone and singer Alicia Keys. Lasry then hurried back to the US to watch the sixth game of the NBA Finals between his Milwaukee team and the Phoenix Suns.
By the end of Tuesday evening’s game, Lasry was celebrating his team’s triumph and its first NBA championship in fifty years.