New Jerusalem distillery uses science to make delicious drinks

Thinkers Distillery has recently opened its doors to the public.

Located in Jerusalem, Thinkers Distillery uses advanced capabilities in science and technology to advance every aspect in the development and production of its products while creating new and advanced criteria beyond those that have previously existed in the world of alcohol to produce quality alcoholic beverages.

The distillery has opened a fascinating visitor center in the Mahane Yehuda market, which offers visitors tours of the world of alcohol where they can learn about production capabilities and sample the flagship products of the distillery, including vodka and gin, as well as more products which will be offered in the future.

The distillery's guests also enjoy cocktails produced with the distillery's products, accompanied by delicacies from the Mahane Yehuda market.

Thinkers Distillery is the first distillery that will market its brands directly to customers exclusively online to provide a direct response to the end-user without any middleman. Orders placed through the website will be delivered within 48 hours.

The drinks by Thinkers Distillery, located in Jerusalem (credit: Steve Hillerstein)