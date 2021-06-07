Tel Aviv Museum of Art receives $15m. donation on 90th anniversary

The designated contribution will be used to expand infrastructure and install innovative systems in accessibility adjustments and green planning in an effort to promote urban sustainability in the museum’s activities

The Paulson Family Foundation was founded in 2009 to provide support for education, science, health, culture, and the arts. It has provided significant funding to Harvard University, New York University, The Central Park Conservancy, the 92nd Street Y, the UJA-Federation of New York, the Jerusalem Arts Campus, the School of American Ballet, Success Academy Charter Schools, and other institutions.

John Paulson, president of Paulson & Co. Inc., a private investment firm in New York, and CEO of the Paulson Family Fund said: “In its short history, Israel has established many leading, world-renowned institutions in the fields of science, health, technology, education, and culture, including the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. As one of the most important cultural institutions in Israel, it plays a key role in the art scene in Israel and around the world. Its collections include works by the great masters, such as Van Gogh, Cézanne, Klimt, and Picasso, alongside works by the leading artists in Israel. The Tel Aviv Museum of Art attracts a large audience of Israelis and tourists and provides them with a wonderful and meaningful visiting experience. It produces an international artistic dialogue, and no less importantly, drives the creative and vibrant energy of the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo.”

“On behalf of the residents of Tel Aviv-Yafo and all the citizens of Israel - and for future generations - I would like to thank John Paulson and the Foundation for the generous gift,” said Mayor Ron Huldai. “Tel Aviv-Yafo is driven by creativity and innovation, and the gift from the Paulson Family Foundation will enable it to expand its vital role as an inspirational resource for our wonderful city.”

Tanya Coen-Uzzielli, director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, said that “the donation will enrich and expand the range of experiences for visitors - an which is at the heart of everything we do. This is crucial because we are as much an educational and civic resource as we are a cultural one. The significance of an endowment means that we can continue to update and improve the way we present our exhibitions and collections. This is a truly visionary gift,” she added.

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art received a $15 million gift from the Paulson Family Foundation on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of its founding. The landmark donation from the US-based foundation will support an extensive upgrade of the museum’s iconic main building, which was designed in a Brutalist style by architects Dan Eytan and Yitzhak Yashar. The building is being named The Paulson Family Foundation Building in honor of this transformative and enduring gift.