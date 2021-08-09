After winning prize at Cannes, 'Ahed's Knee' premieres in Tel Aviv

“Ahed’s Knee” was released last Thursday in Israel after winning the prestigious Jury Prize, and garnering praise from critics around the world at the opening the official competition at the Cannes Film Festival.





The film, directed by Nadav Lapid, tells the story of Y., a film director in his mid-forties who arrives in a remote village at the edge of the desert to screen one of his films.





There he meets Yahalom, a clerk in the Ministry of Culture, and finds himself waging two lost battles: one against the death of artistic freedom in his country and the other against the death of his mother.





This past Thursday, a festive premiere for the film was held at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.





Watching together in attendance were Lapid and the cast, including his partner Naama Preis, who is also in the film. Also in attendance offering their congratulations: Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg and Chef Assaf Granit.



