Restoring the Israeli films of yesteryear

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll recently visited the Israeli Film Archive of the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

The archive is launching an international website that will make these rare archival materials accessible in digital format, complete with English translation and explanations. The new site has already received a great deal of interest from abroad and helps in Israel's public diplomacy efforts around the world.

The site reveals the audio-visual history of the Land of Israel and constitutes a bridge to Jewish communities worldwide, as it contains excerpts from history shared by the entire Jewish people.

Accompanying Roll on his visit were Dr. Noa Regev, director-general of the Jerusalem Cinematheque, and Meir Russo, director of the digitization project. Thus far, more than 30,000 items and over 4,500 hours of production created in Israel have been uploaded to the website.