Restoring the Israeli films of yesteryear

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll recently visited the Israeli Film Archive of the Jerusalem Cinematheque.
The archive is launching an international website that will make these rare archival materials accessible in digital format, complete with English translation and explanations. The new site has already received a great deal of interest from abroad and helps in Israel's public diplomacy efforts around the world.
The site reveals the audio-visual history of the Land of Israel and constitutes a bridge to Jewish communities worldwide, as it contains excerpts from history shared by the entire Jewish people.
Accompanying Roll on his visit were Dr. Noa Regev, director-general of the Jerusalem Cinematheque, and Meir Russo, director of the digitization project. Thus far, more than 30,000 items and over 4,500 hours of production created in Israel have been uploaded to the website.
The Deputy Minister also viewed the collection of original negatives of dozens of classic Israeli films (Beaufort, Aviva My Love, Footnote and more) that were restored by the archival team in recent weeks from a laboratory in Hungary where they were found – in a long and complex process that took several years.
The films are accessible through unique digital experiences on an interactive site that captivates viewers with a variety of amazing and rare video clips that were hidden on the shelves in tin boxes, including clips of the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv during World War I, a 1948 video about the proclamation of the State, and thousands of additional clips from the archival footage.