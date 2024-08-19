Jerusalem Post
Red Sea Jazz Festival 2024: Morris El Medioni tribute, Avishai Cohen’s new album & more

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF   AUGUST 19, 2024 01:42

The annual Red Sea Jazz Festival is taking place November 14-16 with another stellar lineup of artists. Among the shows will be a tribute to the late pianist Morris El Medioni performed by the East-West Jerusalem Orchestra under maestro Tom Cohen’s wand, with Omri Moore on piano. Avishai Cohen and his trio (pictured) will debut his new album, ‘Brightlight.’

Marina Maximilian will host musicians Tom Oren, Gilad Abro, Aviv Cohen, and Roy Yang; Noga Erez will appear with a string quartet; Yossi Payne will perform a tribute to Weather Report; and Mark Eliyahu will team up with Berry Sakharof and Daniel Zamir.

For tickets and more information: tmisrael.co.il or *9964. www.redseajazz.co.il 



