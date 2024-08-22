Jerusalem Post
ONE OF the offerings in the upcoming Jerusalem International Solo Dance Festival. (photo credit: Vojtěch Brtnický)
ONE OF the offerings in the upcoming Jerusalem International Solo Dance Festival.
(photo credit: Vojtěch Brtnický)
MUST SEE

International dance festival to be held in Jerusalem this September

By ORI J LENKINSKI   AUGUST 22, 2024 02:36

For many years, international festivals were staples on the Israeli cultural calendar. However, the past four years have brought disruption after disruption to these events. Local presenters have shuffled schedules and programs to accommodate current events, and local audiences have learned to rely on Israel-based artists for live performances.

Perhaps in the most difficult period to date, Jerusalem-based choreographer and director Miriam Engel insisted on holding the third annual Jerusalem International Solo Dance Festival here next month.

The event will feature artists from around the globe. 

For four days, tens of foreign artists – hailing from Italy, Spain, the United States, Germany, Greece, Slovakia, Hungary, Argentina, Holland, France, and Romania – will perform solos and duets in outdoor venues and the halls of the Jerusalem Theatre. In addition, JISDF will offer workshops, artist’s talks, film screenings, and a residency program for both foreign and local artists. 

The festival will culminate with an original production by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, with pianist and composer Nizar Elkhater, international conductor Gisele Ben-Dor, and soprano Rania Ateek. The concert will include performances by the solo dancers as well as duets. 

The Jerusalem International Solo Dance Festival will be held September 11-14. For more information, visit www.jisdf.co.il. 



