THE JERUSALEM East & West Orchestra (photo credit: Tal Shachar)
THE JERUSALEM East & West Orchestra
(photo credit: Tal Shachar)
MUST SEE

East, West Jerusalem unite in third annual festival

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF   APRIL 21, 2025 01:28

The third annual Jerusalem East & West Festival will take place on July 2-3 at Sultan’s Pool, featuring an eclectic musical lineup.  

The first evening – Eastern Sound – will see maestro Tom Cohen and the Jerusalem East & West Orchestra supporting The Revivo Project, Margalit Tzan’ani with The Hebrew Women from Dimona, and Sasson Shaulov.

The next night will find the orchestra backing Assaf Amdursky, Marina Maximilian, Rita, and Shlomi Shaban.

The orchestra features Jewish, Muslim, and Christian musicians and, according to its website, “blends musical methodologies from East and West into a unified, coherent, and organic language, which ties together maqams and rhythms from Arab Islamic countries with Western harmony and aesthetics.”

“The lineup of soloists joining us this year represents the very foundation of Israeli music,” said Cohen. 

The Jerusalem Cantorial Choir and Ra'anana Orchestra preform in Gush Etzion on March 27, 2022. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
The Jerusalem Cantorial Choir and Ra'anana Orchestra preform in Gush Etzion on March 27, 2022. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Tickets are available at: https://did.li/2-4-7-25



