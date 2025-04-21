East, West Jerusalem unite in third annual festival

MUST SEE

The third annual Jerusalem East & West Festival will take place on July 2-3 at Sultan’s Pool, featuring an eclectic musical lineup.

The first evening – Eastern Sound – will see maestro Tom Cohen and the Jerusalem East & West Orchestra supporting The Revivo Project, Margalit Tzan’ani with The Hebrew Women from Dimona, and Sasson Shaulov.

The next night will find the orchestra backing Assaf Amdursky, Marina Maximilian, Rita, and Shlomi Shaban.

The orchestra features Jewish, Muslim, and Christian musicians and, according to its website, “blends musical methodologies from East and West into a unified, coherent, and organic language, which ties together maqams and rhythms from Arab Islamic countries with Western harmony and aesthetics.”

"The lineup of soloists joining us this year represents the very foundation of Israeli music," said Cohen.

Tickets are available at: https://did.li/2-4-7-25