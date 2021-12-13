'Black Notebooks', Shlomi Elkabetz’s new film, premiers in Tel Aviv

The festive premiere of 'Black Notebooks', director Shlomi Elkabetz’s new film, was held at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.

The film, which won the Best Documentary Award at the 2021Jerusalem International Film Festival, provides a rare, singular glimpse into the tumultuous life of the late Ronit Elkabetz, one of the greatest actresses in the history of Israeli cinema.

Shlomi Elkabetz’s video diaries were filmed over three decades in Morocco, the Krayot, Tel Aviv, and Paris. They combine documentary and narrative elements as well footage from the film trilogy (“To take a Wife,” “Shiva,” and “Divorce”), which he wrote and directed with his sister and his co-creator, in a film that tells a story of love and separation, about a woman against time.

Ronit Elkabetz, From “Black Notebooks” movie (Credit: Courtesy Kan 11 & United King)

Those in attendance at the premiere were received by director Elkabetz and Galit Kahlon, the film’s co-producer.

Among those who came to see the film, experience feelings of emotion and longing: Miriam Elkabetz, the mother of Shlomi and Ronit who also participates in the film, Hila and Rani Rahav, the singer Dikla with whom Elkabetz participates in joint parenting, and who wrote the original music for the film, and others.