Sarah Jessica Parker shares photo wearing an Israeli designer garment





The iconic series ' Sex and the City ' is making a historic comeback on screens around the world this week. Ahead of its return, a teaser was posted on the series Instagram page in which Sarah Jessica Parker is seen, in the character of Carrie Bradshaw , wearing an item from the Israeli fashion house Maskit, designed by Sharon Tal. This is a spectacular item in which nearly 300 hours of handmade embroidery were invested to create the image of an impressive peacock.

Maskit Store in New York (Credit: Ohad Kab)

The Israeli designer of the garment has even been invited to the premiere of the renewed series, which will take place this coming Wednesday at the MOMA Museum in New York. With the airing of the series, the fashion house will open a luxury pop-up store in the SoHo area of New York, which will operate for three months. The store is located at 74 Wooster Street, next to Celine, The RealReal, Gucci, Moschino, Chanel and other top fashion houses from around the world. The store, which will be spread over an area of 170 square meters, is designed to create a consumer experience and will display touches from various collections, from the couture to the accessible ‘M By Maskit’ brand.

The item in question that appears in the series will appear in the showcase of the pop-up store.

Designer Sharon Tal (Credit: Alex Lipkin)