Who are Israeli businesswomen Shari Arison and Nurit Eldar?

Businesswoman and philanthropist, Shari Arison, and Nurit Eldar, the facilitator of workshops on spiritual and personal development , are now launching a new book together on the question of “Who am I, really?”

Through personal conversations, alongside many examples from their own personal lives, the two raise questions that open a window into their personal and spiritual path , while sharing insights on the process of self-discovery.

Arison is a businesswoman and philanthropist who focuses on the connection between spirit and matter in numerous and diverse fields. She has published eight books that have been translated into many languages, some of which have become bestsellers in Israel and abroad. Eldar is the creator of the methodologies called The Space of Capabilities and Listening to the Voice of the Soul. She has written four books, one of which is the bestseller Letters from the Next World, and leads workshops and courses in the field of personal and spiritual development.

“I have inside me so many things that comprise my essence, and no title can represent the full image of who I am,” says Shari Arison, adding, “In the digital world you look at someone and judge them by the media, or look, or actions… I am in constant learning throughout my life and have been undergoing personal processes for forty years, a process that never ends… So, how can anyone say they know me, really? They only know the illusion that they see.”

“The process of getting to know who we really are is never-ending. Every time we look at things, we will see new aspects of it. That is the beauty of the process,” adds Shari Arison, “We change shape all the time, discover something new about ourselves, another layer, a different angle. Discovery is infinite. My wish to you, the readers, is to discover your own selves, and bring out the best and most enlightened version of who you are out to the world.”

The book will be available in Hebrew on the Kinneret Zmora Dvir publication house website and in bookstores, and it’s English version will be available in the upcoming months.