USAID to build new pipeline, pump additional water from Israel to Jordan

By JORDAN TIMES/TNS
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 16:30
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a project to build a new pipeline to pump additional water quantities from Israel' lake Tiberius to Jordan.
The seven km. pipeline will have an annual capacity of 80 million cubic meters (mcm) per year, said Sherry F. Carlin, USAID Jordan Mission Director.
Construction of the new pipeline will be completed within 12 to 18 months.
The pipeline is partially funded by USAID in addition to the Jordanian government.
Currently, another pipeline with an annual capacity of 50mcm is pumping water from Israel to Jordan and the new pipeline will help reduce the pressure on the old pipeline, Carlin said.
In early July, Jordan and Israel reached an agreement under which Israel will provide the Kingdom with 50 million cubic meters of additional purchased water.
