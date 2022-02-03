Renowned men's grooming brand Meridian appointed Dubai-based ALISA PR to run its PR operations in markets across Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the company announced on Thursday.

"The popular phrase ‘Success favors the well-groomed man’, appears to ring true in the Middle East, as the region’s men spend more time and money on personal care," said Dylan Chou, the General Manager of Meridian.

"With males paying more attention to their appearance, men’s grooming forms the fifth largest segment in the Middle East personal care market, a very vital region for Meridian’s presence," he added.