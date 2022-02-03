The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Men's grooming brand Meridian appoints Dubai-based ALISA PR for MidEast operations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 08:11

Renowned men's grooming brand Meridian appointed Dubai-based ALISA PR to run its PR operations in markets across Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the company announced on Thursday. 

"The popular phrase ‘Success favors the well-groomed man’, appears to ring true in the Middle East, as the region’s men spend more time and money on personal care," said Dylan Chou, the General Manager of Meridian.

"With males paying more attention to their appearance, men’s grooming forms the fifth largest segment in the Middle East personal care market, a very vital region for Meridian’s presence," he added. 

Chinese companies lose Tel Aviv Light Rail tender amid pressure from US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2022 05:19 AM
Israeli Insurtech Accelerator opens for second year, includes Dell Tech
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2022 11:25 AM
Garin Group appoints new CEO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 03:50 PM
Biden administration in talks to head off 5G aviation standoff
By REUTERS
01/18/2022 05:53 PM
Former High Court judge to be appointed as head of insurance company
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2022 01:56 PM
Jerusalem Municipality approves budget increase for cultural institution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2022 07:46 AM
Tour guides receive permit fee discount due to economic woes 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2022 01:26 PM
1,470 homes approved for Tel Aviv's Neve Ofer
By Guy Nardi/Globes/TNS
12/28/2021 12:14 PM
NIS 5.84 billion approved for Tel Aviv-Yafo 2022 budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 10:39 AM
Central bank composite state of economy index increased in November
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 07:57 PM
‘Government stalling on foreign construction workers ‘
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 03:55 PM
‘Not enough being done to implement energy goals’
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 03:47 PM
Israeli company wins 2021 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 11:21 AM
David Ben Gal appointed head of European Business att [email protected]
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 10:10 AM
USAID to build new pipeline, pump additional water from Israel to Jordan
By JORDAN TIMES/TNS
12/20/2021 04:30 PM
