UAE's ADQ to allocate $10 bln in investments in partnership with Egypt, Jordan - report

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 29, 2022 10:45

Updated: MAY 29, 2022 14:35

Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ will allocate $10 billion in investment for projects with Egypt and Jordan, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, citing the Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Al Jaber.

ADQ has become the leading vehicle for outbound investments from Abu Dhabi, managing about $110 billion in assets, according to Global SWF. It acquired a 45% stake in commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Co (LDC) in 2021.

The partnerships will focus on areas of mutual interest including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, minerals, petrochemicals and textiles, state news agency (MENA) reported in a separate statement on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

Oil stocks lift European shares but rate-hike worries limit gains
By REUTERS
05/26/2022 10:56 AM
Teva, Allergan reach $161.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 04:51 PM
Defense Ministry begins work on kindergarten shelters near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2022 03:50 PM
BBB, Make-A-Wish team up
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 08:58 PM
US to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 06:58 PM
US bank profits dip as loan loss provisions jump
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:12 PM
EU set to clear without conditions $28.3 bln Oracle, Cerner deal- report
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:02 PM
German-Israeli 'Tel Aviv Air' goes bankrupt after one year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 04:56 PM
Saudi foreign minister does not expect immediate global oil shortage
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 04:55 PM
Saudi energy minister: Gap between crude and fuel mobility prices at 60%
By REUTERS
05/09/2022 12:25 PM
UK poised to ditch plans to empower tech regulator - FT
By REUTERS
05/03/2022 06:54 AM
Israeli freight forwarding company ISLINE to represent Flexport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2022 10:28 PM
Kremlin says idea to peg rouble rate to gold prices is being discussed
By REUTERS
04/29/2022 01:35 PM
Unilever posts 7.3% rise in first-quarter underlying sales
By REUTERS
04/28/2022 09:13 AM
Exports suspended from Libya's Zueitina oil port
By REUTERS
04/17/2022 03:00 PM
