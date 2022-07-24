The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Idit catering signs deal with Gilat Satellites

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2022 14:35

The Idit catering company from the Dan Hotels chain has signed an agreement to provide catering services to Gilat Satellite Networks in Daniv Petah Tikva Park.

The catering complex, which covers an area of ​​about 400 sq.m., includes an up-to-date and high-quality meat restaurant that serves chef's dishes and premium dishes alongside homemade dishes and the best of Oriental cuisine and vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Alongside the meat restaurant, Gilad employees will also enjoy a dairy cafe - Cafe PRIMO. PRIMO combines elite Italian coffee that has been carefully roasted and dairy dishes from an Italian chef's kitchen.

At the catering complex, lunches will be served daily to about 600 diners.

In the establishment of the new restaurant and the cafe, they invested (together with Gilat) about NIS 400,000 in new equipment, design and branding.

Ms. Shelly Mansdorf, property and administration manager at Gilat Satellite Networks: "We are very pleased with the relationship with Idit, which in a short time has learned all the needs and requirements of the company and we welcome the cooperation, high level of service, availability and quality of food that Idit presents."

Assaf Amrusi, marketing and sales manager at Idit: "We are proud to be the supplier of Gilat and the companies in Dinav Park. We refreshed and renewed the concept of restaurants and adapted them to the spirit of the period. We have recruited a team of chefs who specialize in Italian dairy food and special chef dishes to create a professional and accurate dining experience.”

