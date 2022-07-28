The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2022 11:12

Updated: JULY 28, 2022 12:11

A Russian court fined Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp messenger 18 million roubles ($298,507) on Thursday for an alleged failure to localize user data on Russian territory, the TASS news agency reported.

The court also fined Snapchat owner 1 million roubles ($16,667) for an alleged refusal to localize Russian user data on the country's territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Meta and Snap did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russia restricted access to Meta's flagship platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as fellow social network Twitter, soon after the conflict in Ukraine began, a move critics have cast as an effort by Russia to exert greater control over information flows.

Meta was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia and saw an appeal against the tag rejected in June, but Moscow has permitted WhatsApp to remain available.

According to the ruling, when referring to Meta in the public sphere, organizations and individuals are required to include the disclaimer that Meta's activities are banned on Russian territory.

Microsoft's LinkedIn has been blocked in Russia for years after a court found it breached the data-storage rule, which was passed in 2015.

Iran's 4-month gas export revenue nearly $4 billion
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 10:21 AM
US Senate votes to advance sweeping semiconductor industry bill
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 07:17 PM
Biden to hold virtual meeting with CEOs on chips legislation
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 06:46 PM
Idit catering signs deal with Gilat Satellites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 02:35 PM
Rami Levy to open discount department store network
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 02:26 PM
France, UAE sign energy cooperation deal
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 06:40 PM
EU signs deal with Azerbaijan to double gas imports by 2027
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 03:58 PM
UAE establishes $817 mln fund to support space sector
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
07/17/2022 10:52 AM
Kfar Maccabiah to host huge fitness conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2022 12:19 AM
EV Motors launches JAC electric cars in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/04/2022 09:52 PM
Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 20.7% in 2021/22 to $7 b.
By REUTERS
07/04/2022 10:39 AM
Disney extends CEO Chapek's contract for three years
By REUTERS
06/28/2022 11:34 PM
Schlumberger to exit Kurdistan region - Iraqi report
By REUTERS
06/27/2022 12:27 PM
UK, US, Japan and Canada to ban Russia gold imports
By REUTERS
06/26/2022 09:57 AM
'Employers don't want reserve soldiers' - Dvir Indig
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 05:28 PM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by