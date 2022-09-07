The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

Shari Arison selling further 1.9% Hapoalim stake

By GLOBES/TNS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 16:44

Israeli billionaire Shari Arison is continuing to sell her holdings in Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI). The former controlling shareholder of the bank is today selling 25 million shares for $250 million, representing a 1.9% stake in the bank. The buyers are institutional bodies in Israel and abroad and distribution of the shares has begun.

The distribution of the shares is being led by Barak Capital in Israel and Bank of America overseas. "The sales price is expected to be published no later than tomorrow morning," Bank Hapoalim said in a notification to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

The report added, "Arison has committed to the underwriters not to transfer or dispose of her remaining holdings in the bank's regular shares for 90 days from clearing of the sale."

Before this latest sale of shares, Arison held 7.91% of the bank's shares, which were worth NIS 3.65 billion. The company's share price on the close of trading this evening on the TASE was NIS 34.10.

Last December Arison sold shares for $450 million at NIS 30.90 per

Israeli cybersecurity company Cymulate raises $70m
By GLOBES/TNS
09/07/2022 05:09 PM
Israeli startups raised $1.1b. in August
By GLOBES/TNS
09/02/2022 12:20 PM
Delta says it issued $6 billion in refunds since COVID-19 pandemic
By REUTERS
08/31/2022 07:53 PM
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam
By REUTERS
08/29/2022 06:19 PM
Electronic Arts rises on report of acquisition by Amazon
By REUTERS
08/26/2022 02:57 PM
Twitter CEO says whistleblower claims are 'inaccurate' -internal meeting
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 07:43 PM
Pakistan approves agreement to provide troops for soccer World Cup
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 08:57 PM
Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29
By REUTERS
08/22/2022 08:38 PM
US traffic deaths hit a 20-year-high in 2022
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 06:52 PM
Saudi Arabia's PIF, Cain International invest $900m. in Aman Group - PIF
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 10:00 PM
Two key lawmakers want briefing on US safety probes into Tesla
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 07:38 PM
Qatar foreign reserves up 2.79% in July to 211.3 bln riyals
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 11:39 AM
HSBC pretax profit falls 15% in first-half
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 07:11 AM
Saudi Arabia, Russia discuss cooperation ahead of OPEC meeting
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 11:28 AM
Russia fines WhatsApp, Tinder, Snapchat over data storage violations
By REUTERS
07/28/2022 11:12 AM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by