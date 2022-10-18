The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Mobileye targets up to $16 bln valuation in US IPO

Mobileye's initial public offering follows Porsche's blockbuster debut in Europe and could be an early sign of improving investor sentiment.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 13:17

Updated: OCTOBER 18, 2022 13:46
Mobileye is set to open an extensive campus in Har Hotzvim (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mobileye is set to open an extensive campus in Har Hotzvim
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Mobileye, Intel's self-driving car unit, targets a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing on Tuesday showed.

Mobileye's initial public offering follows Porsche's blockbuster debut in Europe and could be an early sign of improving investor sentiment.

The move sets the stage for what is expected to be one of the biggest technology listings of this year amid a market rout that has sapped the appetite for deals, as companies struggle with rising interest rates and increased investor scrutiny on profitability after a stellar 2021.

Mobileye confidentially filed for its IPO earlier this year and was targeting a $50 billion valuation before the rout in tech compelled many high-flying companies to stomach haircuts in valuation.

Shares of stock

The company is offering 41 million shares of common stock priced between $18 and $20 per share, aiming to raise up to $820 million, based on the top end of the proposed range of the listing.

Mobileye autonomous vehicles (credit: COURTESY MOBILEYE) Mobileye autonomous vehicles (credit: COURTESY MOBILEYE)

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and BofA Securities are among underwriters of the offering.



Tags Stock market finance Mobileye investors
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by