Meta's social media apps down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Meta Platforms Inc's social media apps were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 11,000 users across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger reported issues with accessing the apps, sending messages and logging into their accounts.

Meta's messaging app WhatsApp had faced a global outage just earlier this week, which was later resolved.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.