Elbit Systems awarded international contract worth 102 million dollars

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 10:22

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract worth approximately 102 million dollars to supply artillery systems to an international customer, the company announced on Wednesday morning.

The contract will see Elbit Systems supply a battalion's worth of ATMOS (Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer) 155mm/52 caliber truck-mounted Howitzers systems over the course of eight years.

"Elbit Systems' comprehensive integrated artillery solutions provide a valuable competitive edge to the ground forces of our customers around the world," said Elbit Systems General Manager Yehuda Vered. "This contract is a vote of confidence in the advanced indirect fire solutions we provide."

