The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

Swatch prices drop between 15% and 25%

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 11:11
Swatch in Israel – despite global trends – is lowering prices by 15% to 25% across all of the brand's collections, making the prices in Israel now identical to those in Switzerland.
Dudu Polterak, owner of Roltime Group and an importer of the Swatch brand in Israel, said: "Following a drastic drop in the exchange rate, we can lower the prices of the old and beloved Swatch brand. We are trying to get the price of Swatch, the sought-after brand among a wide audience in Israel, to be competitive and equal to the prices abroad. As part of the current move, we were able to match Swatch prices to Switzerland and Europe."
The plan, he explained, is to continue this trend across a variety of fashion and luxury brands that Roltime Group imports, including Calvin Klein, Hublo, Omego and Tisso.
US to blacklist DJI, 7 other Chinese companies, over Uyghur surveillance
By REUTERS
12/15/2021 07:13 AM
Check Point pushed out of Nasdaq 100 Index
By Shiri Habib-Valdhorn/Globes/TNS
12/14/2021 02:31 PM
Inflation set to drop in Europe, Goldman Sachs report states
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 03:32 PM
US consumer prices climb at fastest annual rate since 1982
By Reade Pickert/Bloomberg News/TNS
12/13/2021 12:54 PM
Can I use credit to buy a house where someone else pays mortgage?
By Gary M. Singer/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS
12/13/2021 12:53 PM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by