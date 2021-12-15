Swatch prices drop between 15% and 25%

Swatch in Israel – despite global trends – is lowering prices by 15% to 25% across all of the brand's collections, making the prices in Israel now identical to those in Switzerland.

Dudu Polterak, owner of Roltime Group and an importer of the Swatch brand in Israel, said: "Following a drastic drop in the exchange rate, we can lower the prices of the old and beloved Swatch brand. We are trying to get the price of Swatch, the sought-after brand among a wide audience in Israel, to be competitive and equal to the prices abroad. As part of the current move, we were able to match Swatch prices to Switzerland and Europe."

The plan, he explained, is to continue this trend across a variety of fashion and luxury brands that Roltime Group imports, including Calvin Klein, Hublo, Omego and Tisso.