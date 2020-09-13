A hundred-year-old postcard turns up in Michigan woman's mail

A Michigan woman received an unusual surprise when a 100-year-old postcard turned up in her post. "I thought it was very peculiar that I was receiving a postcard because nobody sends postcards any more nowadays," recipient Brittany Keech said. "I went 'OK, this is different.'" Michigan address was correct, the people who lived there had long since gone. Penned in faded cursive writing, the text addressed to Roy McQueen read: "Dear Cousins,"Hope this will find you all well. We are quite well but mother has awful lame knees. It is awful cold here. I just finished my history lesson and am going to bed pretty soon. My father is shaving and my mother is telling me your address. I will have to close for a night. Hope grandma and grandpa are well. Don't forget to write us - Roy get his pants fixed yet."It was signed by Flossie Burgess. The card, which features a Halloween theme with a black cat holding a broom and woman with a cane, it was signed by Flossie Burgess. A one-cent stamp with George Washington is affixed, and the smudged postmark says Jamestown, but the state has been covered over. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });A spokesperson for the Postal Service told CNN affiliate WXMI: "in most cases these incidents do not involve mail that had been lost in our network and later found. What we typically find is that old letters and postcards -- sometimes purchased at flea markets, antique shops and even online -- are re-entered into our system. The end result is what we do best -- as long as there is a deliverable address and postage, the card or letter gets delivered."Keech has posted pictures of the postcard to Facebook in the hope of finding relatives of either Burgess or McQueen and returning the card to them. "I have two wonderful ladies that are helping me look into their genealogy," she said.However, a closer look at the card revealed that it was postmarked October 29, 1920. And while her Belding,