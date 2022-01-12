The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man breaks into cockpit of American Airlines flight

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was damaged as a result of the man's rampage.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 04:32
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, U.S., March 12, 2019.
A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport in Honduras and damaged the plane as it was boarding for a flight to Miami before being taken into custody, the airline said on Tuesday.
Crew members intervened and the man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by local authorities, American Airlines said in a statement. There were no reports of injury.
ABC News reported that the suspect ran down the jetway and into the cockpit, damaging flight controls and attempting to jump out an open window as a pilot tried to stop him.
"We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," American said in its statement.
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US June 29, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY) A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US June 29, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY)
The damaged aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the airline said.
A replacement plane was on its way to Honduras and scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m. local time.


